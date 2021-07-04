BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Fourth of July! It’s yet another Gray start to the day, but the good news is improvements are in the forecast. After some much-needed rain over the past couple days, low pressure and associated widespread showers have shifted east of our area. While we could still see a light sprinkle here or there, expect a dry but mostly cloudy Independence Day.

You may see a few patches of blue sky as early as this morning as brighter skies try to move in. We won’t see widespread sunshine, but conditions will gradually improve into this evening. Highs today will still be well below our average, but warmer than yesterday. If you’re planning on enjoying some fireworks tonight, temperatures will be in the mid 60s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Clearing continues into Monday, when we’ll see much more sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s. After a nice Monday, storm chances return by Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s. Dew points will also rise into Tuesday, when it will feel much more humid.

The mid week period won’t be as warm, with temperatures in the mid 70s. Thursday and Friday will be cooler with a chance for showers before temperatures return to near average for the weekend.

Happy Fourth!

-Jess Langlois

