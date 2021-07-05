64-year-old man hit and killed by car in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car in Rutland.

State police say the 64-year-old man was walking across crossing Route 7 South Sunday night after 10 p.m. when he was hit by a 24-year-old driver.

The pedestrian was sent to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The crash is under investigation. As of now, the driver isn’t facing any charges.

