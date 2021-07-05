Activists team up to launch new community organization

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Activists in Vermont are joining forces to amplify their people power.

On Sunday, July 4th, they took to Burlington City Hall to launch a brand new partnership between various political and social groups across the state. It’s called the coalition for solidarity.

The organizers, Mohamed Shariff of The Black Perspective and James Marc Leas of Cancel-the-F-35—People for Peace & Security say the goal is to multiply activists’ influence by teaming up.

“The idea is to bring together social justice, economic justice, labor groups, labor groups and opposition to the F35s, The Black Perspective and all the other groups that are working for freedom and democracy and justice,” Leas said. “Because alone, scattered, we’re very weak, but together, we can exert power. And that’s been the history of this country. When people get together and work together, they can produce change.”

The Coalition for Solidarity is extending an invitation to any organization or individual who wants to attend their meetings to talk about the initiatives they have going on and collaborate with others.”So our main goal is to just to create that platform to hear one another and have that opportunity to connect with one another and amplify each other, while doing that ourselves as an organization,” Shariff said.

The Coalition for Solidarity says they chose to hold their first event on Independence Day to “continue the revolution started in 1776.”

