Barre school district hires new superintendent

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Barre school district has a new superintendent.

Chris Hennessey is the new superintendent of the Barre Unified Union School District.

He was a former teacher and administrator at Spaulding High School and Barre City Middle.

Hennessey says he has 32 years under his belt as an educator. He says he plans to reach out to the community and listen to hopes and dreams for the school year ahead.

