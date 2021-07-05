Burlington marinas add slips to accommodate more Vermont boaters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many boat owners might be taking advantage of our beautiful summer weather to get out on Lake Champlain.

And thanks to more slips in Burlington, more boats can take off from the Queen City’s shores.

Over the past few years, all four marinas in Burlington have worked to provide more boating slips for Vermonters-- about 250 according to the Ferry Dock Marina.

They say there has been high demand and this area was underserved.

“I think we’ve seen a lot more activity from a boater’s standpoint only because we’ve had the opportunity. Four years ago we didn’t. We had a quarter of the slips that we had today. So, there just wasn’t an opportunity to take advantage of all the people who wanted to be here,” said Kyle Bostwick of the Ferry Dock Marina.

Despite the added slips, there are still waitlists to get into some marinas.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.