Canadian border restrictions begin to ease

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Starting Monday, the first phase of Canada’s gradual border reopening begins.

Fully vaccinated Canadians, permanent residents, international students and other essential travelers can now enter Canada without a two-week quarantine.

Instead, they’ll have to take a PCR test on arrival and wait for their results in isolation at home.

Those traveling by air will also be exempt from the requirement if spend their first three days in Canada in a government-approved hotel.

Tourism is still prohibited as is any non-essential travel to Canada.

The next stage of the border re-opening could come as early as July 21 when the current restrictions expire.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still says it’s too soon to say if it will be extended.

“When we start reopening so Americans and others who are fully vaccinated can come into Canada will depend on how this goes on the data we collect, on how we’re able to keep Canadians safe,” said Trudeau.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.