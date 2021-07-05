Champlain Valley Head Start opening new center in St. Albans

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) - Champlain Valley Head Start is opening a new center in St. Albans. The new center in the former Barlow Street Community Center could begin operations as early as September.

Champlain Valley Head Start serves Franklin, Chittenden, Addison and Grand Isle counties. It enrolls about 300 children.

Across Vermont, Head Start programs serve about 1,000 children and families.

Program director Sandra Graves says the new center, which will offer services to an additional 27 children in the area, would be the first of its kind in the St. Albans area.

