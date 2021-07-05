Consultants hired to develop NH youth center closure plan

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Plans to close New Hampshire’s youth detention center are quickly taking shape, with a consultant due to submit a preliminary report in the next two weeks.

The two-year state budget that took effect last week includes a mandate to close the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester by March 2023.

But the Department of Health and Human Services didn’t wait for the budget; it signed a $55,000 contract with Alvarez & Marsal Public Sector Services of Washington, D.C., on June 8.

The contract, paid for with federal pandemic aid, requires the consultants to deliver a draft closure plan by mid-July and a final report by August.

