Fireworks malfunction ends NH show early; cleanup continues

Fireworks-File photo
Fireworks-File photo(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOVER, N.H. (AP) - The cleanup is continuing on Garrison Hill in Dover after a malfunction ended a July 4th fireworks show early.

Officials say about 15 minutes into the Sunday evening display, one of the six-inch shells failed to launch completely and fell back to the ground, igniting other fireworks on the ground and causing an explosion.

There were no injuries and members of Dover Fire and Rescue, who were already at the site as a precaution, were able to quickly extinguish the remaining flames.

The office of the New Hampshire Fire Marshal has been notified.

Garrison Hill Park remains closed while cleanup continues.

