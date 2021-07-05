Fourth of July festivities resume in Stowe

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Fourth of July parade returned to the Village of Stowe this year!

The celebration kicked off with live music in the Village and a parade down Main Street, which was led by Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. Hundreds of people lined the street as emergency vehicles and parade floats drove by.

Lots of kids were in the crowd. They say the liked the floats the best, especially the ones that threw candy.

Charlotte and Jackson, who are visiting from Chicago, got a pocketful of candy.

When asked how soon they plan to finish all of their candy, Charlotte said she’s going to save it, while Jackson said he’s likely going to eat it all by the end of the day.

“I’m going to save it through Halloween and I’ll have the most candy!” Charlotte said. Rosie, who watched the parade with her parents Ben and Heather, got a bag full of lollipops, Twizzlers, and chocolates. She said her favorite part of the parade was “when candy comes.”

The celebration ended with a fireworks show at Mayo Fields.

