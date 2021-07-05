Advertisement

Fourth of July festivities resume in Stowe

The Stowe July 4th celebration kicked off with live music in the Village and a parade down Main...
The Stowe July 4th celebration kicked off with live music in the Village and a parade down Main Street.(WCAX)
By Erin Brown
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Fourth of July parade returned to the Village of Stowe this year!

The celebration kicked off with live music in the Village and a parade down Main Street, which was led by Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine. Hundreds of people lined the street as emergency vehicles and parade floats drove by.

Lots of kids were in the crowd. They say the liked the floats the best, especially the ones that threw candy.

Charlotte and Jackson, who are visiting from Chicago, got a pocketful of candy.

When asked how soon they plan to finish all of their candy, Charlotte said she’s going to save it, while Jackson said he’s likely going to eat it all by the end of the day.

“I’m going to save it through Halloween and I’ll have the most candy!” Charlotte said. Rosie, who watched the parade with her parents Ben and Heather, got a bag full of lollipops, Twizzlers, and chocolates. She said her favorite part of the parade was “when candy comes.”

The celebration ended with a fireworks show at Mayo Fields.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Events like the Independence Day fireworks show are back on in Burlington this summer.
Prepping for Burlington’s Independence Day fireworks show
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Mass.
File photo
July 4 events around the region
File image
Barre man charged with child porn
File photo
Burlington’s Independence Day celebration is first major event to return

Latest News

Activists gather outside Burlington City Hall Sunday for the launch of the Coalition of...
Activists team up to launch new community organization
Hundreds lined the streets of Morristown for the Fourth of July parade.
Morristown celebrates Independence Day
Waste Free Earth lead the post-fireworks show cleanup in Burlington.
Waste Free Earth sorts through post-Burlington fireworks show trash
Looking ahead: Week of July 5
Looking ahead: Week of July 5