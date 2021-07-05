Hassan seeks help for those waiting for stimulus checks

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is seeking help for constituents who haven’t received their federal stimulus payments.

Hassan, a Democrat, wrote to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig last week urging the agency to ensure checks are sent as soon as possible.

She said she has heard from constituents who were told they were eligible for the third round of payments but haven’t received them and are only being told the delay is caused by a “system issue.”

While the IRS has said it make take until December to process all payments, Hassan said residents can’t afford to keep waiting.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)