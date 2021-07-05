Advertisement

Hassan seeks help for those waiting for stimulus checks

File photo
File photo(U.S. DEPT. OF TREASURY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan is seeking help for constituents who haven’t received their federal stimulus payments.

Hassan, a Democrat, wrote to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig last week urging the agency to ensure checks are sent as soon as possible.

She said she has heard from constituents who were told they were eligible for the third round of payments but haven’t received them and are only being told the delay is caused by a “system issue.”

While the IRS has said it make take until December to process all payments, Hassan said residents can’t afford to keep waiting. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File photo
Canadian border restrictions begin to ease
Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on New Hampshire highway
Pedestrian killed in Rutland crash
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Mass.
File photo
Burlington’s Independence Day celebration is first major event to return

Latest News

Burlington Parks says the city's beaches were "eerily quiet" over the Fourth of July holiday...
Burlington beaches see fewer 4th of July revelers
vt
Burlington marinas add slips to accommodate more Vermont boaters
Michael Anderson's family attends the dedication for the mural in his honor in Plattsburgh.
Out-of-this-world mural dedicated to Plattsburgh native, NASA astronaut
Celia Ryker
Vt. author’s book on hiking aims to inspire those with health challenges