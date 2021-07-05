Morristown celebrates Independence Day

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Morristown parade was back again Sunday after being canceled in 2020 and was even busier than usual with hundreds of people eager to get out and celebrate America’s independence.

“I could cry actually because it’s been one of the hardest years. We’ve had to face our biggest fears, and now here we are all smiling, getting to see each others’ faces, and it’s wonderful,” said Jodie Legacy of Morrisville.

For Jodie Legacy, who walked as the Statue of Liberty, it’s been a tough time. She’s the infection preventionist at the local Copley Hospital and says we have so much to celebrate this year.

“It’s great to see everybody’s faces. Everyone is smiling, everyone’s coming together, and I think everyone is so relieved to have this Independence Day to be free,” said Legacy.

Flags and plenty of candy were given out around the town to help everyone get in the spirit and remember why we are free.

“This town has always been patriotic. We’re the home for a National Guard unit here. I’m retired from the Guard myself, so patriotism here runs very deep,” said Eric Dodge, the Morristown town administrator.

“It makes me feel good. There are a lot of people in this country that really appreciate what veterans do,” said Frederick Latour, who was representing American Legion.

Even 5-year-old Maddy from Johnson was reminding people to never let their flags touch the ground.

“Because if you put it down that is not respect, so you have to give good respect,” said Maddy.

Town officials say that this year’s parade had many more floats than usual. Even the Girl Scouts worked together to participate in the parade.

“We’ve been working all day to decorate our float, and it’s been really fun, as well,” said Kaylee, a Girl Scout from Lake Elmore.

“It feels good after being trapped up and stuff and not being able to do much,” said Jesalyn, another Girl Scout, who is from Wolcott.

Morristown also finished off the evening with fireworks.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.