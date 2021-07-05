Advertisement

NYC temporary morgue lingers, a reminder of pandemic’s pain

Edwina Frances Martin, Staten Island’s public administrator of estates, left, says a few words...
Edwina Frances Martin, Staten Island’s public administrator of estates, left, says a few words during a burial of four people at a cemetery in the Staten Island borough of New York, Thursday, June 17, 2021. The deceased died during the coronavirus pandemic and were being stored at a temporary morgue in Brooklyn. The facility is out of sight and mind for many for many as the city celebrates its pandemic progress but stands as a reminder of the loss, upheaval and wrenching choices the virus inflicted in one of its deadliest U.S. hotspots.(Seth Wenig | (AP Photo/Seth Wenig))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - A temporary morgue that was set up in New York City at the height of its coronavirus crisis in April 2020 is still in use today.

The city medical examiner’s office says the number of bodies there has declined by more than 500 in the last two months, but about 200 remain.

The fenced-off temporary morgue on a pier in an industrial part of Brooklyn is out of sight and mind for many.

But some New Yorkers are troubled that its dead still wait to be laid to rest.

The medical examiner’s office says it plans to close the temporary morgue by the end of the summer and is working to contact relatives and determine final arrangements.

