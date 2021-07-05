Parade and patriotism on display in Milton

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A multitude of musical floats and farm animals filled the streets of Milton Sunday. Many different community groups participated. Local dance troops put on performances. But one street gets a little extra attention. Neighbors on Kingswood Drive pointed out that 93-year old Tom Woodward and his wife Ruth took time to line the entire street with American flags. Something they do on many days, like Flag Day and Memorial Day. The tell WCAX that the display seems to keep getting bigger each year. They neighbors say their efforts do not go unnoticed.

