Party all night? NYC agency floats nightlife district plan

NEW YORK (AP) - The city that never sleeps could live up to its name under a New York City agency’s proposal for 24-hour entertainment districts where revelers can party all night.

The city’s Office of Nightlife is recommending that officials identify areas with low residential density “where a limited 24-hour program might be tested.”

The recommendation is contained in a 160-page report issued this month by the nightlife office. The report notes that Amsterdam began allowing nightlife venues to apply for 24-hour licenses in 2012.

New York City’s Office of Nightlife was created in 2017 to serve as a liaison between nightlife operators and city enforcement agencies.

