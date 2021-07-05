Party planned for Amtrak return to Vermont after pandemic

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Officials in Montpelier are planning a celebration to mark the return of Amtrak passenger trains to Vermont.

The July 19 event at the Montpelier Amtrak station in the town of Berlin will also include officials from the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

The party is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and last until the train departs the station, scheduled for 10:25. Amtrak service in Vermont ended when the pandemic hit Vermont in March 2020.

Amtrak will be offering $1 fares at each Vermont station to include Brattleboro, Bellows Falls, Windsor, White River Junction, Randolph, Montpelier, Waterbury, Essex Junction and St. Albans. Return shuttles are being offered.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.