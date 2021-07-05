Advertisement

Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after crash on New Hampshire highway

Crash
Crash(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARNER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire police say one person died and another was seriously injured following a crash on Interstate 89 in Warner.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The car went off the left side of the highway, crashed into several trees and rolled over.

Responding troopers determined that both occupants of the vehicle were ejected. One of the occupants, later identified as 21-year-old Kiran Darjee, of Concord, was determined to be deceased.

The other occupant, 18-year-old Raj Darjee, also of Concord, was seriously injured. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Mass.
File photo
Burlington’s Independence Day celebration is first major event to return
File photo
July 4 events around the region
Old Man of the Mountain (FILE)
Scare about another ‘Old Man’ collapse was just an illusion
As we celebrate America's 244th birthday, veterinarians are reminding you not to forget about...
Vet offers tips to reduce firework fright for pets

Latest News

Canadian border restrictions begin to ease
Party planned for Amtrak return to Vermont after pandemic
Colchester's Fourth of July parade
Sights and sounds from the Colchester Independence Day parade
Hinesburg
Hinesburg brings out the horses