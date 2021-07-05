Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt after crash on New Hampshire highway

WARNER, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire police say one person died and another was seriously injured following a crash on Interstate 89 in Warner.

The single-vehicle crash was reported about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The car went off the left side of the highway, crashed into several trees and rolled over.

Responding troopers determined that both occupants of the vehicle were ejected. One of the occupants, later identified as 21-year-old Kiran Darjee, of Concord, was determined to be deceased.

The other occupant, 18-year-old Raj Darjee, also of Concord, was seriously injured. Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

