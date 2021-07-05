Advertisement

Sheriff: Upstate NY woman tried to decapitate dog with sword

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CAIRO, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York woman has been charged with attempting to decapitate her dog with a sword.

The Albany Times Union reports the Cairo woman was charged with aggravated animal cruelty in an attack last week that left the animal with a severe slash to its neck.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office said the dog was left in “extreme pain” for about eight hours before being taken for lifesaving surgery.

The authorities did not say how the dog was discovered.

Five other dogs in the woman’s home were seized and turned over to the Columbia-Greene Humane Society.

