Star Struck: UFO sightings

By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - What was that in the sky? We may never know.

Bobby Farlice-Rubio from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium has details on a long-awaited report from the director of national intelligence that looked at UFO sightings.

Plus, why Jeff Bezos may have some company in space, launching rockets from a plane, and how you could talk to a NASA engineer. It’s all in this edition of “Star Struck.”

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full interview with Bobby Farlice-Rubio.

