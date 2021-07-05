Advertisement

Vermont to reopen most courthouses, but masks still required

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is planning to reopen most of the state’s courthouses, but measures designed to limit the spread of COVID-19 will continue for some time.

Vermont State Court Administrator Patricia Gabel says that despite the Tuesday reopening, courts will still hold remote hearings, and anyone who has an appointment with the court should check whether it will be in person or remote.

Visitors and employees will still be required to wear masks, social distance and answer health screening questions when they arrive.

Judges will have the discretion to allow people who are fully vaccinated to remove their masks in courtrooms.

Gabel urged anyone with a vaccination card to bring it with them.

