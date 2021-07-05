Advertisement

Vt. author’s book on hiking aims to inspire those with health challenges

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman’s new memoir about hiking the Long Trail aims to inspire other people with health challenges to chase their dreams.

Celia Ryker spent eight years through-hiking the 273 miles from the Massachusetts border to the Canadian border.

Her book, “Walking Home: Trail Stories,” describes what it’s like to hike the Long Trail as a 60-year-old with health challenges.

Ryker says out on the trail there was a lot of time to reminisce, which inspired her to weave in stories of her past.

“When you’re walking for hours and hours, your mind wanders. And I would think about that time when this happened, or that. So that story came up because I had slowed down to the speed of my legs. And my mind had more time to wander. I didn’t have television or radio or other people,” Ryker said.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Celia Ryker.

The book was recently released. “Walking Home: Trail Stories” is available for the book trade at Ingram. You can find it at local bookstores, Amazon, and anywhere books are sold, and on the publisher’s website.

