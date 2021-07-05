Advertisement

Waste Free Earth sorts through post-Burlington fireworks show trash

Waste Free Earth lead the post-fireworks show cleanup in Burlington.
Waste Free Earth lead the post-fireworks show cleanup in Burlington.(WCAX)
By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Where there’s a celebration, there’s also lots of trash left behind, and somebody’s got to clean it up. An organization called Waste Free Earth took the reigns in Burlington Sunday after the Queen City’s Fourth of July festivities.

Waste Free Earth works to divert as much waste away from landfills as possible.

After a big event like the fireworks show, this company sorts through trash and determines what should be recycled, composted, or sent to the landfill. Founder and CEO Marina McCoy says the group is encouraging the community to be more mindful about their garbage.

“We’re not really thinking about the waste that we create. It’s out of sight, out of mind, and especially right now, there’s a lot of greenwashing. Well, it’s been happening for a while, so people think that if something is recyclable and compostable, that it’s better for the environment, but it’s still creating waste and still has an impact,” said McCoy.

After a celebration as large as Saturday’s, Waste Free Earth predicts it’ll sort through a few hundred pounds of waste.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Events like the Independence Day fireworks show are back on in Burlington this summer.
Prepping for Burlington’s Independence Day fireworks show
Police in Massachusetts say a group of heavily-armed men refuse to comply with law enforcement...
11 people in custody after hourslong armed standoff on I-95 in Mass.
File photo
July 4 events around the region
File image
Barre man charged with child porn
File photo
Burlington’s Independence Day celebration is first major event to return

Latest News

The Stowe July 4th celebration kicked off with live music in the Village and a parade down Main...
Fourth of July festivities resume in Stowe
Activists gather outside Burlington City Hall Sunday for the launch of the Coalition of...
Activists team up to launch new community organization
Hundreds lined the streets of Morristown for the Fourth of July parade.
Morristown celebrates Independence Day
Looking ahead: Week of July 5
Looking ahead: Week of July 5