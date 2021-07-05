Waste Free Earth sorts through post-Burlington fireworks show trash

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Where there’s a celebration, there’s also lots of trash left behind, and somebody’s got to clean it up. An organization called Waste Free Earth took the reigns in Burlington Sunday after the Queen City’s Fourth of July festivities.

Waste Free Earth works to divert as much waste away from landfills as possible.

After a big event like the fireworks show, this company sorts through trash and determines what should be recycled, composted, or sent to the landfill. Founder and CEO Marina McCoy says the group is encouraging the community to be more mindful about their garbage.

“We’re not really thinking about the waste that we create. It’s out of sight, out of mind, and especially right now, there’s a lot of greenwashing. Well, it’s been happening for a while, so people think that if something is recyclable and compostable, that it’s better for the environment, but it’s still creating waste and still has an impact,” said McCoy.

After a celebration as large as Saturday’s, Waste Free Earth predicts it’ll sort through a few hundred pounds of waste.

