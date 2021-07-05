You Can Quote Me: July 4, 2021

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - On this “You Can Quote Me,” marijuana matters. What’s the future of cannabis in Vermont? Chris Walsh, an industry veteran and music mogul who helps members of the band Phish, talks about that and a new nontoxic, pesticide-free crop management solution.

Plus, keeping residents safe. After a woman wandered away from her long-term care facility, we find out what kind of protocols and accountability are in place for these facilities in Vermont from Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living Commissioner Monica White.

And U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy joins us to talk about COVID-19 vaccination rates, the delta variant and mask mandates.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.