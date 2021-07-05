BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Clouds have finally cleared out after a dreary weekend and left us with a nice day to start the work week. Dry skies won’t last long. A front will move into our region during the early morning hours on Tuesday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms to start the day. Showers will become a little more scattered during Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s.

Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week. We’ll see a few more showers Tuesday night and early Wednesday with a cold front that will bring cooler temperatures to the region through the end of the week. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with the chance for a few showers and highs back down into the mid 70s.

We’ll see more cloudy, cool and showery conditions for the end of the week. Another area of low pressure will move into the region for Thursday and Friday. We’ll see showers likely both days with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s to wrap up the work week. At this point the weekend is in good shape with partly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday with highs back in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.