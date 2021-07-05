BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! After a cool, wet, glum 4th of July weekend, we will return to normal summer weather again today. Sunshine will abound, and temperatures will be just about right for this time of year.

It will turn muggy overnight, and there is a chance for showers & thunderstorms, mainly in our northern counties, as a warm front comes through.

There will be more scattered showers & t-storms on Tuesday, this time especially the farther south you are. Temperatures will spike into the mid/upper 80s, and it will be more humid.

After that frontal system goes by, it will still be a bit unsettled for Wednesday with lots of clouds and a few, scattered showers.

A stronger storm system will come in on Thursday, and into Thursday night and Friday with some fairly heavy, steady rain. It will taper off late Friday.

Then the upcoming weekend will feature the weather that we wish we had for last weekend, in other words - lots of sunshine and comfortably warm temperatures.

Get outside and take MAX Advantage of the delightful summer weather today! -Gary

