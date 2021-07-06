Advertisement

American to launch Miami-Burlington flights in November

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Snowbirds around the region will be excited to hear that American Airlines is adding a seasonal flight between Miami and Burlington.

Starting in November, Vermonters will be able to enjoy the Sunshine State by taking a direct flight every Saturday morning until April. Airport officials tell say the flight will provide connections to more than 300 American Airline destinations from Miami, including the Caribbean and Europe.

“I do think that any time we can add another destination from our great little gem of an airport, the Burlington International Airport, that is good for the economy, it’s good for the quality of life here,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

Officials say the connection could be extended into next summer if there’s enough demand.

