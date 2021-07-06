Brattleboro aims to become more bike- and pedestrian-friendly

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Making Brattleboro more vibrant into the future by connecting the open spaces it currently has-- that’s the focus of a new development plan for the downtown.

I met Charlie Curry-Smithson as he walked on Main Street.

“Winter is difficult. Sidewalks are not that good,” Curry-Smithson said.

The Brattleboro resident says he does not feel safe riding his bike downtown.

“I’ve got a bicycle, I’m not going to ride it on these streets,” Curry-Smithson said.

Improvements for pedestrian and bicycle traffic are two areas of focus for a new interactive plan, available online, that looks at this community’s future.

“Make it attractive for the people who live here and make it work for the people who live here, but also make sure that visitors want to come and spend some money,” said Sue Fillion, Brattleboro’s planning director.

According to the Vermont League of Cities and Towns, the push to make downtowns more accessible has been going on in communities across the region for about a decade. But COVID-19 created a renewed push for downtowns to reinvent themselves.

Just one quick example is the new outdoor dining now available on Main State in White River Junction.

“One of the things that is special about Vermont is that our downtowns are unique,” said Karen Horn of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.

The Brattleboro plan was commissioned before COVID but officials say it addresses many of the current trends, like increased interest in the outdoors. Part of the plan also looks to connect the town’s public spaces.

“We are working across the street and it looked like it was a nice, relaxing spot,” said Richard Wood of Sommerville, Massachusetts.

Wood is in town on business. He found some shade for his lunch break at the park in the middle of this community.

“The more that we can encourage people to move around without cars the better,” Wood said.

The town is now soliciting public comment on the plan to determine what the focus should be in the short term and for the project down the road.

