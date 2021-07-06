Advertisement

Burlington Airport aviation director on leave pending investigation

Gene Richards-File photo
Gene Richards-File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News has confirmed that Burlington International Airport Aviation Director Gene Richards is on paid administrative leave.

The mayor’s office says a personnel complaint was made to human resources against Richards and an investigation was initiated immediately. He was put on leave on June 30.

We don’t know what the complaint is about.

The city says it is not releasing more information at this time because of the ongoing investigation.

Nic Longo is serving as acting aviation director.

