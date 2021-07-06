Burlington businesses see successful holiday weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington businesses are looking ahead to a more normal summer after a successful July 4th weekend.

Church Street was busy Monday with people excited to be out celebrating their freedom from 15 months of the pandemic

“It feels normal to feel normal again,” said Sabrina Romano of West Newbury, MA.

“We’re just loving it. For me it’s like being back to normal life,” said Maggie Sharp of Allentown, PA.

“It’s great. It’s a beautiful day and I’m so happy to see all of the people’s faces,” said Kirsten Pigford of Burlington.

Over at Phoenix Books, the manager says they had a pretty good year business-wise, however they say having a more normal Independence Day was incredible.

“It was significantly better than last year. Last year we had mostly local people we didn’t have anybody traveling to Burlington, and this year you can really tell people are out and about and sort of back to normal,” said Tod Gross of Phoenix Books.

The owner of Sweetwaters says they were busy all weekend long with many coming down to see the fireworks and see the city.

“It’s been a great weekend. Weather wasn’t bad after all besides the rain Friday. It’s just busy. A lot of tourists in town. It felt like normal,” said David Melincoff, the owner of Sweetwaters.

At Tradewinds on Church Street, employees are thrilled to be able to see people without masks again.

“Just being able to communicate has been better and getting to see a bunch of people again has been so nice compared to last year we were all trapped in our places,” said Logan Hillger of Tradewinds.

Many on Church Street were thankful that after such a difficult year, Burlington could once again be filled with people celebrating America’s independence, even if it’s still taking time to feel comfortable again.

“Since I’m vaccinated now, I’ve gotten a bit more used to it, but it still feels a little bit weird,” said Lydia Freeman of Illinois.

“I’m just very proud of everything Vermont has done and just how much the masking helped and that we are finally able to celebrate everything we’ve done as a community,” said Sara Lopez of Burlington.

“It’s nice it’s good to see people out and enjoying themselves, and it’s good to see faces again,” said Kate Lopez of Burlington.

We’re still waiting on data to see exactly how well businesses did compared to last Fourth of July.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.