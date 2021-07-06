Advertisement

Burlington trail work to cause closures this summer

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Tuesday, a Burlington hiking trail will be closed for the rest of the summer.

Work on the Arms Forest Trail begins. The forest is off North Avenue in Burlington.

Work will include reroutes, widening, regrading and installation of boardwalks over some wetter sections.

Construction is expected to last 6-8 weeks.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Canadian border restrictions begin to ease
Rutland man killed in Route 7 crash
Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on New Hampshire highway
St. Albans town just last week switched from the city police to the Franklin County Sheriff's...
Sheriff’s office now in charge of policing for St. Albans Town
Fireworks-File photo
Fireworks malfunction ends NH show early; cleanup continues

Latest News

Starting Tuesday, a Burlington hiking trail will be closed for the rest of the summer.
Burlington trail work to cause closures this summer
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue
Camel’s Hump rescue has crews working all night
A rescue on Camel’s Hump forced crews to pull an all-nighter -- working from sunset to sunrise.
Camel's Hump rescue has crews up all night
Tuesday, members of the public can once again enter the Vermont Statehouse. But plans for a...
Vermont Statehouse to reopen its doors Tuesday