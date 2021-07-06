Burlington trail work to cause closures this summer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Tuesday, a Burlington hiking trail will be closed for the rest of the summer.

Work on the Arms Forest Trail begins. The forest is off North Avenue in Burlington.

Work will include reroutes, widening, regrading and installation of boardwalks over some wetter sections.

Construction is expected to last 6-8 weeks.

