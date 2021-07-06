Advertisement

Camel’s Hump rescue has crews working all night

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - A rescue on Camel’s Hump forced crews to pull an all-nighter -- working from sunset to sunrise.

Stowe Mountain Rescue says it all happened Sunday night going into Monday when a 59-year-old woman fell down a short cliff on the rocky section of the Bamforth Ridge Trail.

We’re told her husband called 911.

Rescue crews say due to the distance involved, the technical terrain and wet conditions all made for a long and arduous carry -- even requiring rope systems on the steep terrain.

Crews say a highlight of the night was when they saw the Stowe Fourth of July fireworks from the mountain.

The woman was sent by ambulance to the hospital.

