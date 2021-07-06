City of Burlington settles wrongful death lawsuits

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington has settled a civil lawsuit over the death of a local man involved in a fight with a Burlington Police officer at the UVM Medical Center.

Douglas Kilburn was found dead in his Burlington home in March 2019. The medical examiner ruled it as a homicide, stemming partly from injuries inflicted by Burlington Police Ofc. Corey Campbell.

Three days before Kilburn died, he was involved in a fight with the officer in the parking lot at the medical center. Body camera video shows Kilburn coming at Campbell and the officer punching him three times. The hospital treated Kilburn and sent him home.

Kilburn’s family in November filed federal lawsuits blaming Campbell for Kilburn’s death and accusing the mayor and police department of trying to get the medical examiner to change the autopsy report.

The city is now settling those suits by paying the family $45,000 and admitting to no wrongdoing.

