Costco dropping special pandemic shopping hours

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another sign that the pandemic slowing down-- Costco is dropping special pandemic shopping times.

At most locations, only members who are seniors, disabled or immunocompromised are allowed to shop between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on weekdays.

Senior hours are starting to fade away elsewhere, too. Trader Joe’s recently cutting them at most stores.

Costco is expected to resume normal operations with no senior hours by July 26.

