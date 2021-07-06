Advertisement

Cuomo declares disaster emergency on gun violence in New York

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (WCAX) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday issued a disaster emergency over gun violence in New York state, the first such declaration in the nation.

Cuomo listed several steps that he believes the state can and should take to reduce gun violence.

The governor said in terms of education, health care and jobs, Black and brown and poorer communities had fewer opportunities and suffered more from the coronavirus.

Cuomo said gun violence also disproportionately affects Black and brown communities.

“When you look among the victims of gun violence nationally-- 59% nonwhite; New York state-- 68% nonWhite; New York City-- 77% nonwhite,” said Cuomo, D-New York.

Cuomo adds the state has implemented a lot of gun control measures already, like a ban on assault weapons and background checks but more needs to be done.

