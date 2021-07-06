During Plattsburgh visit, Schumer calls for border reopening

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Despite a loosening of some border entry requirements for Canadians this week, nonessential travel remains closed until at least July 21st, and North Country business and the tourism sector continue to suffer. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Plattsburgh Tuesday calling for the border to be reopened now.

“The Canadian government continues to lack urgency, which this situation required,” Schumer said Tuesday during a visit to Plattsburgh.

For the past 16 months, boats owned by Canadians have remained in dry dock around the region. “Look at that row of boats. Look what’s on those boats. Look where they are from. Look where they are sitting. That tells the story,” said Garry Douglas with the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

Schumer says there are two options going forward. Change the definition of nonessential travel. “To include vaccinated Canadian citizens with family, property, educational, medical, tourist or business interest,” he said. Or if Canada won’t work with the U.S. on reopening bilaterally, he says the U.S. should move ahead without Canada and open the border unilaterally.

Local marina owners said they were hopeful following the senator’s comments at a round table discussion. “I’m ecstatic,” said Sherry Parrotte, the owner of Monty’s Bay Marina. “It’s been devastating for us. Right now, we have 5% percent of our customers.” She says of her 196 slips and moorings, only seven are full.

Her marina and others are seeing Canadians skipping the border and flying into Plattsburgh. The airport says they are seeing upwards of six charter flights land a day. “Almost $1,000 to fly -- a 20 minutes fight -- and almost $1,000 to bring the car and trailer,” said Frederique Pichon from Canada.

Benoit Lafleur says he and his wife bought their 40-foot sailboat at the end of the summer of 2019 and have used it once in the last two years. They are both fully vaccinated and know health comes first, but say the cost was worth it to come down for the summer. “We know the procedure of our government, but it was kind of tiring of listening to news and everything getting postponed,” Lafleur said.

Schumer says it’s not much to ask for fully vaccinated travelers to cross between the two countries and the time is now to make the needed changes “If you’re vaccinated, of course, you should be able to come,” he said.

