Gas prices up a bit more in northern New England

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gas prices have gone up a little in all three northern New England states over the past week as drivers’ demand for gasoline has soared.

A GasBuddy survey of more than 1,200 stations in Maine found that gas prices Tuesday were 5.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The average price is $3.08 per gallon, nearly a dollar higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy said prices in Vermont and New Hampshire are up more than 2 cents a gallon from last week. Vermont was at $3.02 a gallon, while New Hampshire was $2.98 per gallon.

