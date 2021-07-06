Gas prices up a bit more in northern New England

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Gas prices have gone up a little in all three northern New England states over the past week as drivers’ demand for gasoline has soared.

A GasBuddy survey of more than 1,200 stations in Maine found that gas prices Tuesday were 5.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The average price is $3.08 per gallon, nearly a dollar higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy said prices in Vermont and New Hampshire are up more than 2 cents a gallon from last week. Vermont was at $3.02 a gallon, while New Hampshire was $2.98 per gallon.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)