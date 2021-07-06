Advertisement

Hikers urged to be prepared

Mount Hunger
Mount Hunger(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re headed for a hike over the coming months, authorities are urging some simple precautions to stay safe.

The Green Mountain Club says there was a big increase in hikers last year across Vermont and the numbers on the trails remain high this year. They want hikers to do their homework before they head out.

“Just be prepared for the conditions -- going on a hike with someone who is familiar with the area might be a good way to do it. Check the conditions and try to make sure you have enough food and water and you try to let someone know where you are going before you hit the trail,” said the GMC’s Mike DeBonis.

And always pack your bag with a map, warm clothing, a headlamp, water, and snacks.

