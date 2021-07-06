NH motorist’s wild ride ends in head-on collision in Maine

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) - Police say a New Hampshire woman in a pickup truck led police on a high-speed chase in Maine that ended in a head-on collision and five people going to the hospital.

The truck was stolen from Barrington, New Hampshire, and Maine State Police gave pursuit late Monday morning in Scarborough. Troopers broke off the pursuit before resuming in Falmouth, where the collision happened.

Three people in an SUV, along with the woman and her passenger, were taken to the hospital.

