NH state rep announces candidacy for 1st Congressional District

Tim Baxter
Tim Baxter(Photo provided)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Tim Baxter, a Republican and first-term member of the New Hampshire House, has announced he’s running for the 1st Congressional District in 2022.

Baxter, of Seabrook, announced his candidacy in a video Monday. He talked about his New Hampshire roots and how he became involved in keeping open a group home where his brother, who has special needs, lives. He also talked about a nonprofit he formed, Second Chances, to help get treatment for people dealing with drug addiction.

Others who have announced their candidacy for the Republican nomination are Gilead Towne, of Salem, and Julian Acciard, of Derry.

Chris Pappas, a Democrat, is serving his second term representing the district.

