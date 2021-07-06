Advertisement

Officer completes delivery after DoorDash driver was arrested

A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.
A Jonesboro Police Officer was caught on camera completing a DoorDash delivery.(Jonesboro Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (Gray News) – An officer with the Jonesboro Police Department went above and beyond to protect and serve dinner to a woman who had placed an order through a delivery service.

According to the department, Officer Tyler Williams assisted Officer Levi Chism with an arrest during a traffic stop on June 29.

They learned that the person arrested was a driver for DoorDash en route to make a delivery.

Police say Williams took it upon himself to get the food out of the vehicle before it was towed. He got the address of the delivery from the arrestee and headed that way.

When Williams knocked on the door, the man who opened seemed confused to see the officer.

“Your DoorDash guy got arrested, so I brought your food to you,” Williams explained.

In the body camera video, you can see surprise quickly turn into laughs as Williams handed over the food.

Y'all, I can't make this up... #ProtectandServe #andDoorDash 🥡🚔💀

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, July 1, 2021

The DoorDash driver was charged for driving with a suspended or revoked license, no proof of liability and a failure to appear warrant out of a neighboring county.

We have reached out to DoorDash for comment regarding the driver’s arrest.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Canadian border restrictions begin to ease
Rutland man killed in Route 7 crash
Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on New Hampshire highway
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue
Camel’s Hump rescue has crews working all night
Fireworks-File photo
Fireworks malfunction ends NH show early; cleanup continues

Latest News

The Route 14 and Quarry Hill Road intersection in Barre is slated to receive millions in...
Welch pitches projects in pending infrastructure bill
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing
Pentagon cancels disputed Microsoft cloud-computing contract. It will seek a new deal with...
Pentagon cancels disputed JEDI cloud contract with Microsoft
Three to 5 inches of rainfall with localized maximum totals of up to 8 inches of rain are...
Tropical Storm Elsa gaining strength, could become hurricane