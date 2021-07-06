Pedestrians in peril? Deadly stretch of Route 7 on the agenda

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Three pedestrians have been hit along Route 7 South in Rutland Town over the past eight months, resulting in two deaths. The most recent was this past weekend.

Town and city officials anticipate the stretch of road will be discussed during their meetings Tuesday night.

I went to the intersection where several people have been hit. Even though there are crosswalks at different points along the road, I saw multiple people run across the road when they felt it was safe. One woman told me she dodges cars there every day.

“You just sort of have to wait for the traffic to slow down and hope for the best,” said Michele Demar of Rutland.

Demar crosses Route 7 frequently and says it isn’t safe.

Many people, much like Demar, do not use the crosswalks.

“I try to but it doesn’t always work,” she said. “If you’re all the way, like I said from the end of that road to here, there is no safe place to cross.”

In the past eight months, three pedestrians have been hit along the stretch of Route 7 South in Rutland Town. Two were hit near Seward Road; a third was farther down near Randbury Road.

Rutland Town’s select board has its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday night. The board did not want to comment before the meeting but said they will discuss what steps need to be taken next regarding the dangerous stretch of road.

“It might be happening in the town now, but Route 7 has been a dangerous corridor and it could just as easily occur within the city limits,” said Matt Whitcomb, the president of the Rutland City Board of Aldermen.

Whitcomb anticipates this topic will come up during the meeting Tuesday night. It will be passed to one of the committees to look into further and work with the town.

“We’ll be looking at multiple things going forward: crosswalk locations, how well-lit and how well-painted are the crosswalks that do exist,” Whitcomb said. “I’m sure there will be a discussion around pedestrian education and trying to help steer people toward the crosswalk.”

Whitcomb says the city will probably engage the state to learn how to make it safer.

In a statement, Ian Degutis, the head of the AOT Traffic Operations and Mobility section for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, said:

“Although AOT is aware of the crashes, we are not currently engaged in an active review of these specific crashes. As part of our safety program, we do try to review serious pedestrian crashes to look for patterns and use that information to inform our decisions going forward. There are many causal factors that can lead to these tragic crashes, and while vehicle speeds are one such factor there are a variety of other engineering and behavioral factors that can contribute as well. Unfortunately, these factors are not always easy to address.”

The town’s meeting begins Tuesday, July 6, at 6 p.m. and the city has its meeting at 7 p.m.

Related Stories:

Rutland man killed in Route 7 crash

Rutland man recovering after being struck by car

Police investigate fatal pedestrian crash in Rutland

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.