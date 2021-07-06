Vermont Labor Department warns of fake unemployment texts

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Labor is warning the public about an unemployment scam.

If you receive a text message that says there’s an error in your unemployment claim or one that asks you to verify your profile to keep getting unemployment benefits, do not click on it.

The Vermont Department of Labor is warning the public about scam texts. (Courtesy: Vt. Labor Department)

The department says they do not communicate with claimants through text messages.

If you get an email or letter from the labor department and you’re not sure it’s real, give them a call to verify it.

