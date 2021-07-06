BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids VT is publishing a monthly multimedia storytelling series on role models and people who inspire kids in their communities. It’s called Vermont Visionaries.

Kia’Rae Hanron is one of those people. The educator is writing curriculum for a soon-to-be online learning platform to teach African American history. And she says it’s a dream job.

In this Vermont Visionaries, KidsVT Columnist Cat Cutillo introduces you to this artist, teacher and activist. Watch the video to see.

Click here to visit the Vermont Visionaries Vimeo channel.

Click here for the latest issue of Kids VT.

Related Stories:

Vermont Visionaries: Theresa Tomasi

Vermont Visionaries: Kerry Farrell

Vermont Visionaries: Matthew Schlein

Vermont Visionaries: Santiago ‘Santi’ Fernandez

Vermont Visionaries coming to WCAX News

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.