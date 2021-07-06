Visitors return to Vermont Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Statehouse opened Tuesday to the public for the first time in 15 months.

Visitors from Vermont and around the world can now roam the halls of the historic capitol building. The pandemic forced staff to close it to the public and lawmakers during the thick of the pandemic and legislative sessions continued online. Now, people can take self-guided tours on their phones.

Vistors we spoke with said they were waiting to come to Vermont just to see inside the Statehouse. “I wanted to see history live in action. I wanted to make it memorable for the children and I also wanted them to love the United States as much as I love it. And part of that is being able to know the country and how different it is,” said Cheryl Wright of Austin, Texas.

Many committee rooms and the Statehouse cafeteria are still closed. Lawmakers over the summer are meeting in several committee rooms on the first floor as a trial run leading up to the next session in January.

Related Stories:

Vermont Statehouse to reopen its doors Tuesday

Will virtual Statehouse continue in post-pandemic times?

Vermont lawmakers prepare to open virtual session

Vermont Statehouse to temporarily shut down next week

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.