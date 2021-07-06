Advertisement

Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold their weekly media briefing Tuesday at noon.

Watch live at 12 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

We expect to hear the latest COVID case counts from over the holiday weekend and forecast modeling.

As of last week, 82.2% of Vermonters had received at least one dose of vaccine.

As of Friday, Vermont health officials reported 7 new coronavirus cases for a total of 24,419. There have been a total of 258 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 0.4%. A total of 403,476 people have been tested, and 24,027 have recovered.

