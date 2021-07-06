Welch pitches projects in pending infrastructure bill

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Congressman Peter Welch is highlighting millions of dollars targeted toward local road projects in Vermont.

It’s part of the $715-billion Invest in America Act still pending in the Senate. He says funds would be targeted toward long-needed projects including work on the Route 14 and Quarry Hill Road intersection in Barre. That project would receive over $4.5 million in upgrades like new crosswalks and traffic lights.

“This is extremely important. Our roads, our bridges, our bus systems are extremely neglected and there’s been a bipartisan commitment to infrastructure but an inability to get it done. I think we’re going to get it done this year,” Welch said.

Welch expects lawmakers to act on the massive spending bill in the coming months.

