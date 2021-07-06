Advertisement

Welch pitches projects in pending infrastructure bill

The Route 14 and Quarry Hill Road intersection in Barre is slated to receive millions in...
The Route 14 and Quarry Hill Road intersection in Barre is slated to receive millions in upgrades.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Congressman Peter Welch is highlighting millions of dollars targeted toward local road projects in Vermont.

It’s part of the $715-billion Invest in America Act still pending in the Senate. He says funds would be targeted toward long-needed projects including work on the Route 14 and Quarry Hill Road intersection in Barre. That project would receive over $4.5 million in upgrades like new crosswalks and traffic lights.

“This is extremely important. Our roads, our bridges, our bus systems are extremely neglected and there’s been a bipartisan commitment to infrastructure but an inability to get it done. I think we’re going to get it done this year,” Welch said.

Welch expects lawmakers to act on the massive spending bill in the coming months.

Related Stories:

Demand for broadband grows as Washington negotiators hash out infrastructure package

Biden goes in for cherries on campaign-style Michigan trip

Infrastructure bill moving through Congress contains key NH projects

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Canadian border restrictions begin to ease
Rutland man killed in Route 7 crash
Police: 1 dead, 1 hurt in crash on New Hampshire highway
Courtesy: Stowe Mountain Rescue
Camel’s Hump rescue has crews working all night
Fireworks-File photo
Fireworks malfunction ends NH show early; cleanup continues

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Watch Live: Scott weekly media briefing
Mount Hunger
Hikers urged to be prepared
Gene Richards-File photo
Burlington Airport aviation director on leave pending investigation
Tim Baxter
NH state rep announces candidacy for 1st Congressional District