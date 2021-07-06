BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With some sun breaking through late in the day on Tuesday, temperatures in a few spots were able to warm up into the upper 80s with muggy conditions. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies through the overnight with a return to some scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

As the cold front comes through from north to south on Wednesday, we’ll see less humid air return to the region. Look for a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures will be quite a bit cooler, especially in northern Vermont where the front will swing through first. The best chance of a few thunderstorms will be over southern Vermont during the afternoon hours.

Cloudy skies and steadier rain will return to the region for the end of the work week. An area of low pressure will move into the region during the day on Thursday and keep temperatures only in the mid to upper 60s. Periods of rain will persist through Thursday night and Friday with temperatures eventually in the mid 70s.

It looks like we’ll be clearing out and drying out by the start of the weekend. Skies will become partly sunny on Saturday, and should remain dry through the second half of the weekend. High temperatures will be close to normal in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.