BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After getting back to just about perfect summer weather again on Monday, after that less than desirable holiday weekend, we will be getting back into an unsettled weather pattern for the rest of the week.

Today, we will be in the warm & muggy part of a frontal system that will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms, but they will be widely scattered about.

That front will be wobbling around the area again on Wednesday, again with a chance for scattered showers & possible thunderstorms. The front will also be dividing cooler air to the north from continued warm & muggy air to the south.

The cold front part of this system will slowly move through starting later on Thursday and into Thursday night and the first part of Friday with heavier, steadier rain. It will start to clear out late in the day Friday.

Once that system goes by, the weather will be improving for the weekend. There will be a good deal of sunshine with seasonably warm temperatures.

It certainly won’t be a washout today, but be prepared to play “dodge-`em” with those scattered, on-and-off showers today. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.