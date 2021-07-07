Advertisement

Anniversary of tragic Vt. derailment coincides with Amtrak’s return

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is the 37th anniversary of the Montrealer Amtrak derailment in Vermont. It comes with just over a week to go until passenger trains begin running again, Olivia Lyons spoke with officials about upcoming events and safety.

Amtrak passenger trains were shut down in Vermont in March 2020, but on July 19th, they are starting up again. “It’s going to be a good day for Amtrak and for this region,” said Rutland Mayor David Allaire.

Allaire’s interest dates back 20 years when he was on the Vermont House Transportation Committee. Now, he is part of the Vermont Rail Council, the Vermont Rail Action Network, and Operation Lifesaver. “It’s a big interest, not of just mine, but of the city of Rutland. We were the railroad hub for the state of Vermont for a long, long time,” Allaire said.

On the heels of the Ethan Allen Express’ return to service, officials are also looking forward to the expansion of the New York to Rutland route to Burlington. “The first of second quarter of next year, we will be adding stops in Middlebury, Vergennes, and Burlington,” said Toni Clithero with VTrans. “Probably an excess of 80 percent of our ridership comes from the New York City area, so it is very important to bring those people into the state and to allow our people to go down to visit.”

July 7 is also the 37th anniversary of the Montrealer derailment in the Essex Junction-Williston area, which killed five and seriously injured 26. The passenger train was on its way from Washington D.C. to Montreal when it crossed a section of washed-out track. It was later determined heavy rains and broken beaver dams caused the damage.

“That was a tough day, but there have been numerous safety upgrades to all of the lines since then. Those types of incidents rarely happen now and we’re really looking forward to both the Vermonter and the Ethan Allen getting back up and running in a week-and-a-half,” Allaire said.

To celebrate the reopening of passenger trains, Rutland will be holding a big event beginning at 7:30 a.m. on July 19th that will include speeches and a ride from Rutland to Castelton. In Montpelier, the party is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and last until the train departs the station at 10:25.

