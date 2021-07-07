Big dairy donation to help feed hungry Vermonters

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A big dairy donation on Wednesday to the Vermont Foodbank.

A fully loaded semitruck pulled into the Barre distribution center Wednesday morning loaded with 40,000 pounds of precooked, frozen macaroni and cheese from Land O’Lakes.

The food bank is going to send it out to their 300 statewide partners to help feed Vermonters who are food insecure.

We asked if storing that much mac and cheese is a challenge for them.

“Well, we have a big freezer. And it’s now being loaded with cases of mac and cheese. And these are individual or family-sized serving packets that can be preheated. Really delicious stuff,” said John Sayles, the CEO of the Vermont Foodbank.

Sayles says even though the pandemic restrictions are lifted, they expect the increased need from COVID to continue for another nine to twelve months.

